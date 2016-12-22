Former Oconee library manager serves in similar Mississippi post

A former manager of Oconee’s Salem branch library now serves as system director of the Kemper-Newton Regional Library in rural Mississippi. Meredith Wickham started her career in public libraries as a volunteer at the Seneca branch library. In 2013, she moved with her husband who took a teaching position at Mississippi State University. Meredith Wickham is active in the Association of Rural and Small Libraries. Phil Cheney, director of Oconee Libraries, is proud of her achievements. Cheney considered Meredith Wickham “an alumna of what I like to call the Oconee County Training School for Excellent Librarians.”

