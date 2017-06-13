Foul-tasting water re-surfaces at Clemson

Once again, there’s a significant algae bloom increase in Lake Hartwell, and it’s affecting the taste of water distributed by the city of Clemson. The city attributes this development within the last seven days to the increase in lake temperatures and the significant rainfall of May. The Anderson Regional Joint Water System has conducted laboratory tests on the lake water. According to Clemson, the treated water remains safe for all uses, but taste and odor complaints are anticipated. Once the new Anderson Regional Joint Water System ozone project becomes operational, the Clemson water plant will be capable of treating much higher levels.

