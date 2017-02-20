Four charges made after chase

Law enforcement reports show a 36-year old Seneca area man was charged by the Westminster police after a Sunday night chase that took place in and around the city limits. Police Chief Dean Awalt said Christopher Terry Cox was charged with the following four offenses: driving under suspension third or more offense; disregard stop sign; habitual traffic offender; and fail to stop for blue light. Awalt said the chase ended near the city limits when the police employed stop sticks.

