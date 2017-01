A car and a van collided at Seneca’s Miracle Circle intersection. Yesterday afternoon’s accident shortly before 4:45 sent four people to the hospital and temporarily shut down one lane and slowed traffic thru Oconee’s busiest crossroads. Capt. Robert Tribble said the accident occurred when a car headed eastbound on 123 collided with a van attempting to make a left turn onto 123 from W-N 1st Street. The police estimate thousands of dollars’ damage to the vehicles.

