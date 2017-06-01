Four Oconee seniors finish with perfect attendance
There is something to be said for just showing up. Four members of the Oconee County senior class graduate Saturday having attained perfect, 12-year attendance records. The following graduates achieved that distinction: Darla Chastain of Seneca High School; Ashton Burrell of Walhalla High; and Ross Cater and Ethan Canupp of West-Oak High School. The four are among 59 students statewide who are being recognized with a letter and a special certificate signed by Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education.