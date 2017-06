Walhalla, SC— Frances Justice Lay, 80, wife of the late Verner G. Lay, of 1106 N. Catherine St., Walhalla passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Oconee Medical Center. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 11:00 A. M. at Oconee Memorial Park. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. The family will be at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+