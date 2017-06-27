Frances P. King

Frances Powell King, 91, wife of James William King of Sam Brown Road died June 26, 2017 at Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral Service will be 2 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends from 12-2:00 PM prior to service Wednesday at the Sandifer Funeral Home. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com . Flowers are accepted or memorials can be made to Return Baptist Church, 733 Return Baptist Church Road, Seneca, SC 29678 or Cottingham Hospice House, OMH Foundation 298 Memorial Drive Seneca, SC 29678.

