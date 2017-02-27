Frances Waters

Seneca – Frances Hughes Waters, 89, widow of the late Archie Waters, of 202 W. Quincy Road, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Oconee Medical Center. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Trinity Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Oconee Memorial Park. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Music Ministry, 504 South Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

