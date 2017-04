Seneca, SC — Fred Martin Sloan, 86, husband of Emagene Rooney Sloan, of 431 Singing Pines Road, Seneca, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oconee Foundation Backpack Program, P.O. Box 760, West Union, SC, 29696 The family is at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+