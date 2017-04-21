Fundrasier tonight for West-Oak High Band

Entertainment tonight at the Westminster Music Center downtown will serve as a fundraiser for the West-Oak High School Band program. Band supporter Bob Moir says performing tonight will be the Dixie Keys of Oconee County along with a jazz group from the Governor’s School. That jazz group features former West-Oak student Roman Holder who has since performed at the Vatican. Tickets are $10 dollars at the door and can be secured in advance by calling Bob Moir at 324-3005.

