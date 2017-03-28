Funds arrive today for school district work

Oconee School District anticipates an electronic transfer today of $14.5 million dollars to serve as the funding for two construction projects that will stretch through the summer recess. The work will take place at Walhalla Elementary School and West-Oak High School. Dr. Michael Thorsland, district superintendent, calls the traffic problems at Walhalla Elementary the “worst” in the district. The contractor there is to build a road that will reduce the stacking up of vehicles on Fowler Road. Heating and air-conditioning work and a gym are also planned at Walhalla Elementary. It’s Thorsland’s hope that an upgrade of the stadium at West-Oak High School will be completed in time for the 2017 season. West-Oak will also get a second gymnasium. West-Oak’s 34-year old auditorium will get new seats and new audio equipment. The school will receive a new greenhouse for its agriculture program.

