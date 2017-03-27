Gamecocks Tournament Success Brings Back Memories For Oconee Man

The South Carolina Gamecocks victories at New York’s Madison Square Garden bring back cherished memories for a man near Salem. Don Cox, a Fiddler’s Cove resident and now 87 years old, played guard for the Gamecocks when they played an afternoon game at the old Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Day in 1950. And Cox was in front of the TV set over the weekend as this year’s Gamecock team dispatched Baylor and Florida for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four in Arizona. Cox roomed with another Gamecock from Oconee, Jim Slaughter, who lived in Utica and is remembered as one of the first basketball stars at the University of South Carolina.