Gauging the traffic impact to be created by new Seneca homes

A new home development is being built on Seneca’s Old Salem Road, and one member of the city planning commission wondered last night if the developer is required to making adjoining road improvements. Commissioner Doug Hof expressed concern about the traffic that Marina Bay will add to Old Salem Road which feeds into By-Pass 123. But members of the planning and community development office said they are aware of no specific roadwork outside the subdivision for which the developer is responsible. That led to a brief discussion of the status of a project to improve the nearby busy intersection of 123 and 130/E-N 1st Street. Ed Halbig, planning and community development director said he has heard nothing of late about what those improvements will be and when they will take place. But he promised to investigate and report at the next planning commission meeting.

