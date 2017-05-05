Westminster – James Eugene “Gene” Smith, Sr., 73, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Monday, May 8, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home of his sister, Connie Certain, 120 McNair Road, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

