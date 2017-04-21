George Michael Corn
Seneca – George Michael Corn, 68, husband of Sue Helen Certain Corn, 108 Chapman Place, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at his residence. A memorial service will be held 3 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3 prior at the funeral home. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY