Georgia man arrested after reckless driving incident

The Oconee Sheriff’s Office has identified a Toccoa, Georgia man as the driver of a car that allegedly failed to yield the right of way late last week at a highway 183 intersection between Walhalla and Westminster. Besides reckless driving, 31-year old James Buice Phillips was also charged with driving under suspension, giving false information, and receiving stolen goods. According to law enforcement reports a passenger, Tessa Lee Gardner of Westminster, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and possession of meth or cocaine base. The arrests occurred after a deputy reported he saw a Buick drive through the stop sign at Mountain Road/Westminster Highway onto Oak Grove Road at a high rate speed around 10 o’clock Thursday night.

