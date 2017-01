Seneca – Georgia Ann Gaffney O’Shields, 77, wife of James Leonard O’Shields, 636 Timberlake 1 Circle, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at her residence. A memorial service will he held 2 pm, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Cross Roads Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

