Girl Scout donates children’s books

A fifth grade student at Fair Oak Elementary School, Sidney Doyle, recently donated children’s books to the SDOC Department of Early Learning. Sidney is an active Girl Scout in Troop 1543 and has been working on her Bronze Award, the highest honor a Junior Girl Scout can achieve. The award requires the Girl Scout to plan a project that will make a difference in her community. Sidney chose to plan and coordinate a children’s book drive of new and gently used books. And she then donated these books to Ann Douglas, Director of Early Learning, and Michelle Duvall, Pre-K teacher at Northside Elementary School.

