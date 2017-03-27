Gladys Ginn

Greenville – Gladys Irene Long Ginn, 95, widow of the late Manson R. Ginn, 11 Lamont Lane, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at her residence. A graveside service will be held 11:30 am, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am, prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lutheran Hospice, Attn: LHSC Foundation, 429 North Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601. SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

