Glenn Nelson Sr.

Westminster – Glenn Alan Nelson, Sr., 63, husband of Debora Hardy Nelson, of 413 Simpson St., passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, April 17, 2017 from the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 -2 pm, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with full military rites at the graveside. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to DAV Memorial Program, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. A message of condolence may be expressed at www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

