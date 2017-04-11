Gloria Justus

Long Creek – Gloria Thrift Justus, age 91, life-long resident of Long Creek, SC, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away, April 9, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House.A funeral service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Long Creek Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Dianne White, 203 College Street, Westminster, SC 29693. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672 or to Westminster United Methodist Church, 925 E Main Street, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

