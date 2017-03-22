“Goggles” turns out to be Jantzen

Oconee County won a competition with Florida to keep one of its long-time employers. County officials last night revealed “Project Goggles” as Jantzen and said the maker of swimwear and other recreation apparel has decided to maintain and expand its holdings on the hill above Seneca’s Miracle Circle. Richard Blackwell of the Oconee Economic Alliance said financial concessions mean Janzten will make a $4 million investment, maintains 16 jobs, and add a $40 thousand square foot warehouse.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+