Government rainfall monitors issue a report

Government rainfall monitors say this year has started well which is typical for January through March. According to the U-S Army Corps of Engineers, this means the reservoirs can start to recover if the winter rains continue, or if the upper basin receives some snow. Snowfall melts into the ground, not directly benefiting the reservoirs, but the saturated ground allows more runoff in subsequent rains. Still, with nature’s recent cycle of drought-rain-drought-rain, most forecasters see a continuation of drought in 2017. This doesn’t mean a dire season. In keeping with the drought management plan, Savannah District water managers refrain from increasing outflows until reservoir level rise two feet above the drought trigger level. This gives the reservoirs additional time and resources to recover. Historical data indicate low rain for the summer. The latest U-S Drought Monitor places northern sections of Oconee County in moderate drought; the southern sections, in severe drought.

