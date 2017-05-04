Government service agency funnels big bucks to Oconee

A water project on West Union’s Schroder Street and Burns Mill Road is an example of how a government service agency still benefits Oconee County. The South Carolina Appalachian Council of Governments in Greenville has been around since the years of the President Lyndon Johnson administration. Steve Pellisier, A-COG Director, delivered his agency’s annual report this week to the Oconee County Council. Pellisier highlighted what the agency had done for Oconee County in 2016, as well as some of the assistance given in past years. One example of past assistance was the funneling of millions of dollars that helped build the Sheep Farm Road extension. He predicted that, in the next six years, A-COG will update a rural transportation program and said Oconee County will have direct influence as Edda Cammick, the council chairwoman, is a member of the committee. Cammick told 101.7/WGOG NEWS yesterday that she intends to speak to the committee chairperson about the possibility of grants that would help Oconee with corridor planning—such as what the county now faces at the 123/Seneca River Bridge entrance to the county.

