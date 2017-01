Henry McMaster will make his first speaking appearance in Oconee County since becoming South Carolina governor. The state’s 117th governor will keynote next month’s State of Oconee Luncheon. It’s to be a $25 dollar a plate affair from 12 noon to 1:30 Friday, February 17 at West-Oak Middle School. Tickets are available from the Oconee Chamber of Commerce.

