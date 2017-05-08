Graduation tomorrow for Tri-County Technical College

Thomas Strange, senior director of Research and Development for Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) in Liberty, will deliver Tri-County Technical College’s spring commencement address. The ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at the T. Ed Garrison Arena located off Highway 76, Pendleton. Approximately 664 students will be awarded degrees, diplomas and/or certificates during the College’s commencement. In addition to families and guests of the graduates, alumni and other friends of the College are invited to attend the ceremony. Mr. Strange has an extensive background in materials science and is the author of 45 patents and numerous papers over the last three decades, covering all aspects of power component development. Over the last 20 years at Abbott, Mr. Strange and his team have been introducing new technologies that continue to define state of the art in implantable medical devices for both pacing and arrhythmia correction.

