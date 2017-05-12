Grady R. Rogers

Westminster- Grady Randall Rogers, 69, husband of Lula Bell Gibson Rogers of Rhyne Street went to be with the Lord May 10, 2017 at his home. Memorial Service will be Saturday, 11 am, May 13, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Westminster with an inurnment to follow at the First Baptist Church Cemetery. The Family will receive friends following the services at the Church. The Family is at the residence and in lieu of flowers they suggest memorial be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 426 West Oak Highway Westminster, SC 29693. Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the Rogers Family.

