Graham cautious about new health care bill

Senator Lindsey Graham released a statement this afternoon on his reaction to the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 that was unveiled today in the Senate. “I will carefully review this legislation to ensure that if it were to become law, it would be beneficial to the people of South Carolina.” Graham went to say, “South Carolinians want Obamacare repealed and replaced with something better. Only after a careful review of the legislation will I be able to determine if this bill achieves those goals.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+