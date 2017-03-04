Graham concerned about Trump accusation

At the outset of his Clemson Town Hall meeting, Senator Graham is expressing concern about President Trump’s accusation that the Obama administration tapped the phones of the Trump campaign in 2016 and vowed there will be an FBI investigation and congressional hearings. Graham, who quarreled openly with Trump during the campaign season, says, for the most part, he agrees with his fellow Republican and pledged to help him. The crowd that has gathered in the 1,000 seat venue is being described to 101.7/WGOG NEWS “slightly raucous” and one man seated at the front is continuously screaming “traitor” at Graham. The senator has warned him to tone it down or he will be removed. Graham is trying to gain order in the Brooks Center.

