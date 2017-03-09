Graham on Russian aggression

Senator Lindsey Graham and his sub-committee colleagues took testimony this week from the foreign minister and ambassadors of six eastern European countries about Russian aggression toward its neighbors. Graham used the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs of the Senate Appropriations Committee to sound off on his meeting with President Trump and his call for all Americans, Republicans and Democrats, to unite together to resist foreign interference. “The goal is to find out from these countries what it’s like to live in the shadow Russia….” The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, and Ambassadors of the Republic of Poland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia testified before the subcommittee.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+