Graham pleased to serve on four key committees

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), at the start of the 115th Congress, announced he will continue to serve on four key Senate committees — Armed Services, Appropriations, Judiciary and Budget. “I am pleased to once again be given the opportunity to serve the people of South Carolina and our nation on these important committees,” said Graham. “Whether it’s getting our nation’s fiscal house in order, winning the war against radical Islam, ensuring the funding needs of South Carolina are met, or standing up for our Constitutional rights, I look forward to working with the incoming Trump Administration and new Congress to put our state and nation on more solid footing.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+