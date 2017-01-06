Graham questions intelligence leaders

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina)in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing yesterday questioned Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Director of the National Security Agency Admiral Michael Rogers regarding the United States’ response to the cyber threat posed by Russia. Graham hammered the theme of throwing rocks instead of pebbles. And an excerpt from Graham’s questioning of the security officials can be heard today on 101.7/WGOG.

