Graham signs onto Obamacare replacement plan

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham wants Obamacare repealed and today announced he’s a co-sponsor of the Patient Freedom Act of 2017. “This legislation transfers power from Washington back to patients and the states,” said Graham. “It ensures those with preexisting conditions can get coverage. It empowers patients by making enrollment easy, encourages price transparency, and eliminates burdensome mandates.” According to Graham’s office, the Patient Freedom Act of 2017 repeals five burdensome federal mandates under Obamacare: the individual mandate, the employer mandate, Essential Health Benefits, actuarial value requirements, and age band requirements. And keeps essential consumer protections, including guaranteed issue, guaranteed renewability, no annual or lifetime limits, dependent coverage through age 26, and prohibition of pre-existing condition exclusions, and prohibition of discrimination based on health status.

