Graham tells Trump, “Hit ’em again!”

When Donald Trump phoned Lindsey Graham the other night at 12:15 and told Graham about the air strike against Syria, the senator told him, “Hit ‘em again.” Graham’s comments brought laughter during Saturday’s Oconee Republican convention because of the president’s propensity for late night phone calls and tweets. But Graham was serious when he said he has grown to like Trump and, contrary to last year’s primaries, believes the businessman is what the country now needs. Graham urges the Oconee Republicans to support meaningful change now that the party holds away in Washington. But he urged them to be cautious because that power can flip flop.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+