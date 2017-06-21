Greenville deputy arrested in Easley

A domestic confrontation in Easley last weekend led to the arrest of a Greenville County deputy sheriff. According to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Herman William McDonald was arrested and charged with domestic violence first degree after a verbal dispute between McDonald and his former girlfriend that took place at her sister’s home on Mauldin Road. The Sheriff’s Office says it has statements from witnesses and the former girlfriend that McDonald choked her with his hands to the extent that her vision became impaired.

