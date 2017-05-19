Greenville man charged with Seneca burglary

A Greenville man turned himself over to the Seneca police and is facing charges arising from a home burglary last week at a home on the 100 block of E-S 4th Street. Until the arrest last night of 41-year old Joshua Stafford, the police were investigating the burglary in which someone appeared to have kicked in a back door and thrown a brick thru a window. A jar $10 dollars had been emptied. Also missing was an envelope containing $125 dollars. Outside the home the police found a locked backpack in the yard which did not belong to the victim.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+