Greenville man jailed in Oconee after I-85 stop

An early morning traffic stop yesterday on I-85 in Oconee County led to multiple charges and citations against a 30-year old Greenville man. According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, the attention of a deputy sheriff was drawn to a southbound vehicle that failed to maintain its lane, erratically hit the brakes, and slowed down its speed. The traffic stop took place around 4 am near the South Carolina-Georgia bridge and resulted in the following charges filed against Terry Blake Segars: possession of a stolen vehicle, distribution of methamphetamine, habitual traffic offender, possession of a controlled substance, changing lanes unlawfully and driving under suspension.

