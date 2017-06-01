Groundbreaking next month for the Workforce Development Center

Grading on the property that will become three new education facilities has transformed the look of Oconee’s Information and Technology Park on highway 11. A ceremony next month will serve as the groundbreaking for the Oconee Workforce Development Center. Steve Hanvey of the Oconee School District says on 27 acres there will be Tri-County Tech’s Oconee campus and the school district’s new career center and adult education classrooms. Hanvey says groundbreaking is planned Friday, July 14. Trehel Corporation of Clemson will be the general contractor for the project whose costs are being shared by Oconee County, the county school district, and Tri-County Technical College. On the agenda for Tuesday’s Oconee County Council meeting is an ordinance authorizing a contract to design, build and operate the workforce development center.

