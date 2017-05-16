Guilty verdict draws 25-year sentence

A 71-year old man has been ordered to prison for 25 years, after being convicted this afternoon of sex crimes against an elementary school age girl in Seneca. The Oconee General Sessions jury found Jaimie Sabio Obregon guilty on all charges of criminal sexual conduct, first and second degree. Obregon did not testify in his defense and said very little when given the chance at sentencing, other than to tell the judge about members of his family in the Phillipines. Obregon’s accuser testified. And the prosecution’s case also included the playing of a taped phone call between the victim and the defendant. Defense attorney Bruce Byrholdt said he had earlier advised Obregon against standing trial, but quoted his client as denying the charges and preferring to exercise his right to stand trial. Prosecutor Catherine Wyse told Judge Thomas Hughston that she had earlier offered to recommend a 10-year prison term if Obregon was willing to plead guilty. The sentences amount to a 25-year sentence, but Obregon is to receive credit for three years of electronic monitoring that started with his arrest in 2014.

