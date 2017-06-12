Gwynne Hess

Westminster – Gwynne “Gwynnie Bee” Ann-Marie Hess, 1, daughter of Ravyn Hammond and Cody Hess, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in First Baptist Memorial Park. The family has requested casual attire. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

