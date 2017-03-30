Halbig expounds on potential bus route changes

Seneca’s mayor and council this were made aware this week of potential changes to Clemson Area Transit bus route changes. Those changes, as Seneca’s Ed Halbig explained yesterday, are suggestions made by a consultant to better facilitate the transport of passengers in and around Seneca from Seneca to Clemson. If any of the consultant’s findings is adopted, city council action will be required. On Tuesday night the council took Halbig’s presentation as information. Seneca’s electric-powered buses run an express route to Clemson, in part, to drop off university students. The consultant believes that a quicker way to accomplish that would be to divert buses to avoid the traffic heavy section of Clemson’s 123 in favor of SC 93—as a quicker way to reach campus. Another change would have buses skirt the 123 Seneca By-Pass.

