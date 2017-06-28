Haynes building appraisals in hands of attorneys

Estimates of repairs needed to a large downtown Seneca building are in the hands of attorneys, according to an announcement last night at City Hall. Greg Dietterick, city administrator, said appraisals by the Rev. E-Haynes side have been turned over to city attorneys. Dietterick calls it a “starting line” toward repairing the building—which has been a subject of years of court battles between the city and members of the Haynes family, who acquired the former Harper’s 5 and 10 building that stretches for much of a block downtown between E. Main and N. 1st Streets.

