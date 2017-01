Those interested in working in the local health care industry should mark January 28 on their calendars. On that Saturday morning, starting at 8:30, job applications will be accepted and interviews will be given in the cafeteria of Lila Doyle nursing and rehabilitation center for the following positions: RNs, LPNs, CNAs, social work and dietary. According to Vanessa Jones at Lila Doyle, based on the applications and interviews job offers will be made that day.

