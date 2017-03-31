West Union, SC— Helen Bertha Crane Edney, 75, wife of the late Marice Bruce Edney, of 117 Edney Drive, West Union, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Coneross Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service at, Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home of her son: Eddie Edney, 105 Meadowbrook Drive, West Union, SC 29696.

