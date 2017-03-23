Helen Galloway

Westminster – Helen Louise Duncan Merck Galloway, 93, of 1195 Miller Road, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm, prior at Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Old Abbott Cemetery in Liberty. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, 604 Welcome Church Road, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

