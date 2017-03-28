Seneca, SC— Helen Louise Holt Wilbanks, 89, wife of the late Thomas Edward “Ed” Wilbanks, of 14042 South Radio Station Road, Seneca, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017, at her home. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Belmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to stop by Davenport Funeral Home after 12:00 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, until 12:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, during normal business hours (8:30 AM – 5:30 PM) to sign the register book and view Mrs. Wilbanks. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+