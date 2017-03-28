Helen Louise Holt Wilbanks
Seneca, SC— Helen Louise Holt Wilbanks, 89, wife of the late Thomas Edward “Ed” Wilbanks, of 14042 South Radio Station Road, Seneca, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017, at her home. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Belmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to stop by Davenport Funeral Home after 12:00 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, until 12:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, during normal business hours (8:30 AM – 5:30 PM) to sign the register book and view Mrs. Wilbanks. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home.