Walhalla, SC— Helen Ruth Griffin Moore, 78, wife of the late Joseph WT Moore, of 312 Poplar Springs Road, Walhalla, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017, at Pruitt Health in Pickens, SC.

A native of Rabun County, GA, Mrs. Moore was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary Magdaline Swafford Griffin. She was a homemaker and of the Church of God Faith.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her sons: Joseph Michael Moore and Ricky Lane Moore (Christina) both of West Union, SC; daughters: Patricia Diane Moore Bagwell (James) of Walhalla, SC, Teresa Sue Moore Burrell (Douglas) of Walhalla, SC, Kathy Elaine Moore Orr (Donald) of Westminster, SC, and Ronda Lynn Moore Price (Frankie) of Walhalla, SC; eighteen grandchildren, thirty eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Moore is preceded in death by her brothers: Melvin Bryant and Leroy Wilbanks; and sister: Jewell Gunn.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 13, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Long Creek Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Monday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home.

The family will welcome friends from 4:00-6:00 PM, Sunday, March 12, 2017, at the home of Pat and Jimmy Bagwell, 312 Poplar Springs Road, Walhalla, SC 29691.

Flowers are accepted.

The family is at the home.