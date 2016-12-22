Hellen Lee

Townville – Hellen June Haulbrooks Lee, 65, widow of the late Larry Dean Lee, 640 Rachels Drive, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the Cottingham Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Friday, December 23, 2016 at Sandifer Funeral Home. No formal services will be held. Mrs. Lee will be laid to rest in the family cemetery in Missouri. The family is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Thrift, 3019 Brookfield Drive, Seneca, SC. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

