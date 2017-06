Here’s a correction to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office announcement yesterday of the arrest of a Walhalla woman as the result of a home burglary on the Campbell Town Road. The Sheriff’s Office listed the charges against Caitlynn Denise Diminovich as burglary first degree and grand larceny. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Diminovich was charged with petty larceny, not grand larceny.

