High Hampton backdrop for ABC movie

Cashiers, North Carolina’s famed High Hampton Inn and Country Club is the backdrop for the movie re-make of “Dirty Dancing.” Shooting took place during a seven to ten-day period and that, according to Clifford Meads, made for an exciting time at the establishment which dates back to the 1920s. High Hampton’s old look and the way it has been preserved for nearly 100 years proved irresistible to Dirty Dancing’s re-makers. The finished product is set for a three-hour airing on ABC television and Asheville’s WLOS TV Wednesday night, May 24. Leading roles belong to Colt Prattes, who is reprising the role of Patrick Swayze, the star in the original 30 years ago, along with well known TV actress Debra Messing.

